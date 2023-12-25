Islamabad Weather Update Today

Currently in Islamabad, Pakistan, it’s 3:51 PM, and the temperature is 21°C with hazy sunshine. The RealFeel® temperature is also 21°C, and in the shade, it’s 19°C. The maximum UV index is 2 (Low), and the wind is coming from the NNW at 7 km/h, with gusts up to 8 km/h.

The humidity level is at 42%, and the indoor humidity matches the ideal level at 42%. The dew point is 8°C, and the atmospheric pressure is stable at 1020 mb. Cloud cover is around 51%, and visibility is at 3 km. The cloud ceiling is high at 9100 m. The forecast for the day includes a high of 23°C, with the RealFeel® temperature at 22°C and RealFeel Shade™ at 20°C. The weather will continue to feature hazy sunshine, with a moderate UV index of 3.

As the day progresses, the wind will shift to WNW at 9 km/h, with gusts up to 19 km/h. There’s a low probability of precipitation and thunderstorms, both at 0%, and no measurable precipitation is expected (0.0 mm). The cloud cover will be at a minimal 0%.

Looking ahead to the night, the temperature is expected to drop to 8°C, with a RealFeel® of 9°C. The weather will be clear to partly cloudy, and the wind will be coming from the NE at 7 km/h, with gusts up to 11 km/h. The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms remains at 0%, and the cloud cover is expected to be around 21%.

The evening and overnight conditions are expected to be calm, with a total of 9 hours and 55 minutes of darkness. The sunset will be at 5:05 PM, and the sunrise the next day will be at 7:10 AM. The day length is 15 hours and 11 minutes, with the sun rising at 7:10 AM and setting at 5:05 PM. During the evening, sunset will be at 5:05 PM, and sunrise the next day is expected at 7:10 AM.

Advertisement

Also Read Earthquake with magnitude of 3.2 hits Islamabad, its outskirts ISLAMABAD: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 hit areas in and...