Edition: English
Weather update Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar

In Peshawar, Pakistan, the temperature stands at a comfortable 23°C with partly sunny conditions. The RealFeel temperature is close, at 22°C, providing a pleasant outdoor experience.

A light southeast breeze of 7 km/h is present, and the humidity level is relatively low at 30%. The indoor humidity also aligns with the ideal level at 30%. The dew point is at 5°C, and the atmospheric pressure remains steady at 1018 mb. Cloud cover is at 35%, allowing for a good amount of sunshine with a visibility of 5 km.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, Peshawar can expect a high of 30°C on this Christmas day. The RealFeel temperature will be slightly warmer at 32°C, and the day promises to be sunny and very warm. The wind is expected to be light from the SSE at 4 km/h, with gusts reaching 11 km/h. The UV index is moderate at 3, so it’s advisable to take necessary precautions when spending extended periods outdoors.

As we move into the evening and overnight, temperatures will cool down to around 9°C, with a clear to partly cloudy sky. The wind direction will shift to the NNE at 7 km/h, gusting up to 11 km/h. There is no precipitation expected, and the cloud cover will be around 23%.

The sunrise and sunset times are at 7:17 AM and 5:10 PM, respectively, providing 9 hours and 53 minutes of daylight. Additionally, the UV index remains low during the morning and afternoon, making it a comfortable day for outdoor activities. Overall, Peshawar is experiencing a pleasant and dry Christmas day with favorable weather conditions.

