Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa latest weather update

Weather Forecast for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In Peshawar, Pakistan, the current weather is chilly at 7°C with foggy conditions, giving a RealFeel of 9°C. The wind is calm, with no gusts recorded, and the humidity is high at 93%. Indoors, the humidity is at an ideal 40%. The dew point is 6°C, indicating the temperature at which air becomes saturated and dew forms.
The atmospheric pressure is decreasing at 1019 mb, and there is a 20% cloud cover. Visibility is limited to 0.5 km, and the cloud ceiling is at ground level, marked at 0 meters.
Looking into the night, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 7°C with a RealFeel of 7°C. The sky is mostly clear, and a gentle northeast wind is blowing at 4 km/h, with gusts reaching 9 km/h. The probability of precipitation is low at 1%, and there is no forecast for thunderstorms. The expected precipitation is 0.0 mm, and the cloud cover is projected to be 29%.
As we transition into the evening and overnight hours, the sun will set at 5:18 PM, offering approximately 9 hours and 58 minutes of darkness. The sun will rise again at 7:20 AM, providing around 11 hours and 24 minutes of daylight. The overnight sky is expected to be mostly clear, maintaining a tranquil weather scenario in Peshawar.
