What Did Pakistani Actress Neelam Muneer Khan Pray For?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 11:33 am
Neelam Muneer
Leading Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer Khan recently took to social media and posted a modest picture of herself and wrote in the caption of her post, “I pray for each and everyone going through any physical, mental or emotional illness that may Allah heal them leaving no traces of any sickness behind. Aameen 🤲”

Millions of people liked Neelam Muneer’s little prayer on Instagram and many people wrote ‘Ameen’ in response to her prayer.

Earlier, the actress and model had shared a photo of herself to her Instagram account and wrote in the caption of her post, “I am not biting my nails,😂 In fact I am feeling super duper motivated😇😇😇”

This picture of the actress has been liked by thousands of fans and people expressed good wishes for her.

