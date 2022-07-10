Advertisement
10 pups at the St. Peters animal shelter perish due to flooding

  • About one dozen dogs from Stray Paws Adoptables were rescued.
  • Unfortunately, 10 puppies drowned in the flood.
  • The rescue was done one-by-one by Central County Fire & Rescue.
MO. ST. PETERS – On Tuesday morning in St. Peters, many pups perished in floodwaters. From Stray Paws Adoptables, authorities were able to save roughly a dozen dogs. Central County Fire & Rescue took turns bringing the dogs out one at a time. Ten pups unfortunately perished in the flood.

Stray Paws Adoptables advised “Fly high, little ones.” “Our hearts are in pieces.

“Stay Paws Adoptables is seeking contributions and foster families for their animals because of the extensive flooding in this region.

