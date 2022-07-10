10 pups at the St. Peters animal shelter perish due to flooding

St. Louis: Extensive flash flooding caused by record rains
More than 8 inches of rain fell overnight in St. Louis, surpassing...
MO. ST. PETERS – On Tuesday morning in St. Peters, many pups perished in floodwaters. From Stray Paws Adoptables, authorities were able to save roughly a dozen dogs. Central County Fire & Rescue took turns bringing the dogs out one at a time. Ten pups unfortunately perished in the flood.
Stray Paws Adoptables advised “Fly high, little ones.” “Our hearts are in pieces.
“Stay Paws Adoptables is seeking contributions and foster families for their animals because of the extensive flooding in this region.
