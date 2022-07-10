10 pups at the St. Peters animal shelter perish due to flooding

About one dozen dogs from Stray Paws Adoptables were rescued.

Unfortunately, 10 puppies drowned in the flood.

The rescue was done one-by-one by Central County Fire & Rescue.

Stray Paws Adoptables advised “Fly high, little ones.” “Our hearts are in pieces.

“Stay Paws Adoptables is seeking contributions and foster families for their animals because of the extensive flooding in this region.

