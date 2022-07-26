Lufthansa cancels nearly all flights in Germany on Wednesday due to strike action.

An estimated 92,000 passengers will be affected by cancellations at Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

Trade union Ver.di is calling for a 9.5% wage increase for ground staff.

According to a press release from the firm on Tuesday, Lufthansa announced the cancellation; of virtually all flights in Germany on Wednesday due to strike activity.

The airline stated it “had to cancel practically the entire flight schedule at its hubs in Frankfurt; and Munich for Wednesday” because to the Ver.di ground crew strike’s; “huge operational effect in the heart of the peak travel season.”

The airline stated that it was already working under intense pressure to restore flight schedules; for this weekend after earlier strikes as the summer vacation season got began. According to Lufthansa, individual flights on Thursday and Friday; may still be delayed or cancelled as a result of the strike on Wednesday.

According to Lufthansa, a total of 678 flights at Frankfurt Airport would be cancelled; 32 on Tuesday and 646 on Wednesday. 92,000 travellers are anticipated to be impacted.

A total of 345 flights at the Munich hub will need to be cancelled; with 15 on Tuesday and 330 on Wednesday. According to Lufthansa, 42,000 passengers are expected to be impacted.

Germany’s national airline, Lufthansa, noted that there are relatively few rebooking options; available for travellers who experience cancellations.

The union Ver.di is requesting a minimum salary raise of €350 ($368) per month; for a minimum of 12 months for the Lufthansa ground personnel of 9.5 percent. According to the union, employees are overworked as a result of severe personnel shortages; rising inflation, and a three-year salary freeze.

The strikes are “creating significant harm,” Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s chief human resources officer; and labour director, Michael Niggemann, told media on Tuesday.

He said that the strike action was “simply no longer appropriate” because Lufthansa; had provided “quite large salary increases over the next 12 months”.

The strike is scheduled to begin at 3:45 a.m. local time on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. ET; and terminate at 6 a.m. local time on Thursday at midnight ET; according to a statement from the union.

