  • 15-year-old boy kills three siblings before fatally shooting himself, authorities say
15-year-old boy kills three siblings before fatally shooting himself, authorities say

Articles
  • A 15-year-old boy shot and killed three siblings before turning the gun on himself.
  • teen was discovered dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home near Fairbanks.
  • Authorities are still looking into any possible motive for the deadly incident.
Authorities in Alaska say a 15-year-old boy shot and killed three siblings before turning the gun on himself.

The teen was discovered dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home near Fairbanks after a neighbour reported shots fired, according to an Alaska State Troopers spokesperson.

Officers responding to the call discovered four children, ages five to eight, seventeen, and fifteen, dead inside the house.

They stated that the children’s parents were not present at the time of the incident, and that three other children, all under the age of seven, were discovered unharmed.

According to the Associated Press, authorities are still looking into any possible motive for the deadly incident.

Troopers added that the weapon used was a “family gun,” but that “all of this is still under investigation.”

It has also not been revealed whether the 15-year-old had previously been involved with law enforcement, and investigations into that are still ongoing.

The children’s bodies have been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for further examination, and children’s services have been notified.

