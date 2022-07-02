2 dead, 2 wounded in shootings outside Vancouver, police say

Two killed, two injured in series of shootings in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

Police identify suspect as Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, of Surrey.

Police said two people were killed and two others were injured in a series of shootings early Monday in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani of the Lower Mainland District Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at a news conference Monday that the four victims were shot at multiple locations.

According to Bhayani, police shot and killed a male suspect who was discovered near one of the victims. Police later identified the suspect as Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, of Surrey.

The suspect is in custody, according to the Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and investigators believe he is the only suspect.

Bhayani stated that the two deceased were men. A female victim is in critical condition in the hospital, and another male victim was shot in the leg, he said.

According to Sergeant David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the incident began around midnight with the discovery of the first victim and ended around 5:45 a.m., after the police engaged the suspect.

The victims may have been transient, according to an emergency alert issued shortly after 6 a.m., but Lee would not confirm the accuracy of that statement.

According to Lee, the shooting “was transient in nature, not necessarily the people.” “These people were targeted, but the nature of their relationship with the shooter is still unknown.”

A police statement said, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is conducting an investigation into the shooting of the victims, identified Goggin “to further identify witnesses and advance the investigation.”

According to the release, the police force’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is conducting its own investigation into the police shooting of Goggin.

statment added that, Goggin was “known to police but had non-criminal contact.”

Jessica Bernardo told CNN that she was driving to work when several police cars stopped traffic at the intersection of 200 Street and Highway 10 in Langley.

“They (police) started running out with guns,” Bernardo said. “I noticed to my right they had someone on the ground.”

Bernardo said police held traffic for about 15 minutes before allowing drivers to pass.

Authorities issued an emergency alert, warning residents of potential danger, until police could determine whether the suspect was acting alone, according to police. A subsequent alert stated that they had apprehended the sole suspect.