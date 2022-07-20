20-minute rain on burn scar causes fatal Larimer County flood

Flash flooding kills two people in Larimer County, Colorado.

Buckhorn Road extensively damaged in places by the Cameron Peak Fire.

Flooding threat for burn scar reduced to limited Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the region in Larimer County; where a flash flood killed two people on Friday; received about an inch of rain in a brief amount of time.

A gauge 3 to 4 miles northwest of Crystal Mountain, according to weather service meteorologist Frank Cooper; recorded.91 inches of rain, with.67 inches of that falling between 5 and 5:20 p.m. According to him, radar predicted more rainfall in the region that encompasses the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar.

“Because of the soils in the burn scar, the threshold for flash flooding; is rather low up there, according to Cooper. “One to two inches of rain in an hour; is more than enough to create issues.

The 2020 Cameron Peak Fire severely devastated Crystal Mountain; which is located 20 miles west of Fort Collins and is located above Buckhorn Road.

The weather service had Friday’s flooding threat for the burn scar labelled as elevated; but it has since been downgraded to Saturday’s limited hazard.

The Buckhorn and Crystal Mountain regions, including the heavily damaged Buckhorn Road; will be assessed for damage by the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday. Since the Cameron Peak Fire, the road has faced several setbacks; notably as it was being repaired last year after the 2013 flood caused damage.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, several reports of flash flooding; in the Crystal Mountain and Glen Haven regions began to come in; according to David Moore, a spokesman for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office; who talked to the Coloradoan on Friday night. Among those calls was the report of a camping trailer with an adult woman and a female kid inside; that had been washed away in the upper to middle area of Buckhorn Canyon.

