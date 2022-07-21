Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • 21 die, 30 sick from poisoned liquor in India
21 die, 30 sick from poisoned liquor in India

21 die, 30 sick from poisoned liquor in India

21 die, 30 sick from poisoned liquor in India

21 die, 30 sick from poisoned liquor in India

  • It is not clear what chemical was utilised to modify the liquor.
  • Illicit liquor has also become a very profitable business in India.
  • Police have arrested a number of alleged bootleggers involved in the sale of tainted booze, reports say.
AHMEDABAD: 21 people have died and 30 others have become ill as a result of drinking spiked liquor in western India, according to reports released Tuesday.

Mukesh Parmar, a senior government official, said that the deaths happened in the Gujarat districts of Ahmedabad and Botad, where it is illegal to make, sell, or drink alcohol.

Not immediately known was the component that altered the wine.

The Press Trust of India reported that police have arrested a number of alleged bootleggers involved in the sale of tainted booze.

Illegally made alcohol is one of the leading causes of death in India, where it is cheap and often mixed with things like pesticides to make it stronger.

In India, where bootleggers do not pay taxes and sell vast amounts of their products to the poor at a low price, illegal alcohol has also become a highly lucrative sector.

In 2020, at least 120 people in the northern Indian state of Punjab died after drinking poisoned alcohol.

Advertisement
