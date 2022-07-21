21 die, 30 sick from poisoned liquor in India

It is not clear what chemical was utilised to modify the liquor.

Police have arrested a number of alleged bootleggers involved in the sale of tainted booze, reports say.

AHMEDABAD: 21 people have died and 30 others have become ill as a result of drinking spiked liquor in western India, according to reports released Tuesday.

Mukesh Parmar, a senior government official, said that the deaths happened in the Gujarat districts of Ahmedabad and Botad, where it is illegal to make, sell, or drink alcohol.

The Press Trust of India reported that police have arrested a number of alleged bootleggers involved in the sale of tainted booze.

Illegally made alcohol is one of the leading causes of death in India, where it is cheap and often mixed with things like pesticides to make it stronger.

In India, where bootleggers do not pay taxes and sell vast amounts of their products to the poor at a low price, illegal alcohol has also become a highly lucrative sector.

In 2020, at least 120 people in the northern Indian state of Punjab died after drinking poisoned alcohol.

