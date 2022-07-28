28-year-old Texas police officer shot in the face

Crystal Sepulveda, 28, was injured early Saturday and is still in the hospital in stable condition.

Missouri City officers spotted a car suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery on Friday.

Suspect fled on foot, and when he was apprehended in a backyard, he opened fire on officers.

Authorities said a suspect armed with two automatic pistols with extended magazines shot a young Houston-area police officer in the face.

Crystal Sepulveda, 28, was injured early Saturday and is still in the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

“She’s a tough officer, and she’ll get through this,” Missouri City Assistant Police Chief Lance Bothell said at a press conference.

Bothell stated that Sepulveda has been with the Missouri City Police Department for three years.

The shooting occurred early Saturday when Missouri City officers spotted a car suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery on Friday, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. Officers pursued the car, and the suspect came to a stop in front of a house, according to Finner. According to Finner, the suspect then went to the side or back of the house and shot Sepulveda.

The suspect fled on foot, and when he was apprehended in a backyard, he opened fire on officers, according to Finner. According to him, the suspect was shot and died at a hospital.

“We never celebrate the loss of life, but what could you do with such a violent suspect?” Finner stated to reporters. “I ask for prayers for everyone involved, but especially for our soldiers on the front lines.”

