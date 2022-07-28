Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • 28-year-old Texas police officer shot in the face
28-year-old Texas police officer shot in the face

28-year-old Texas police officer shot in the face

Articles
Advertisement
28-year-old Texas police officer shot in the face

28-year-old Texas police officer shot in the face (credits:google)

Advertisement
  • Crystal Sepulveda, 28, was injured early Saturday and is still in the hospital in stable condition.
  • Missouri City officers spotted a car suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery on Friday.
  • Suspect fled on foot, and when he was apprehended in a backyard, he opened fire on officers.
Advertisement

Authorities said a suspect armed with two automatic pistols with extended magazines shot a young Houston-area police officer in the face.

Crystal Sepulveda, 28, was injured early Saturday and is still in the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

“She’s a tough officer, and she’ll get through this,” Missouri City Assistant Police Chief Lance Bothell said at a press conference.

Bothell stated that Sepulveda has been with the Missouri City Police Department for three years.

The shooting occurred early Saturday when Missouri City officers spotted a car suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery on Friday, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. Officers pursued the car, and the suspect came to a stop in front of a house, according to Finner. According to Finner, the suspect then went to the side or back of the house and shot Sepulveda.

The suspect fled on foot, and when he was apprehended in a backyard, he opened fire on officers, according to Finner. According to him, the suspect was shot and died at a hospital.

Advertisement

“We never celebrate the loss of life, but what could you do with such a violent suspect?” Finner stated to reporters. “I ask for prayers for everyone involved, but especially for our soldiers on the front lines.”

Also Read

Former U.S. congressman Buyer charged with insider trading ahead of telecoms merger
Former U.S. congressman Buyer charged with insider trading ahead of telecoms merger

Ex-U.S. Congressman Stephen Buyer charged with insider trading for purchases of Sprint...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story