More than 30 migrants drowning in the Channel were not saved

A rubber dinghy carrying 34 migrants sank in the English Channel in November 2021.

31 people and an unborn baby died, despite calls to coastguard services on both sides of the Channel.

Report draws on evidence from two survivors, phone calls, text messages and emails.

According to a recent investigation, while the worst migrant drowning in English Channel history took place; French and British rescue services shifted blame to one another.

Despite frequent and frantic appeals to coastguard authorities on both sides of the English Channel; a rubber dinghy carrying 34 migrants drowned in the English Channel on November 24, 2021; killing 31 adults and an unborn child.

An initial examination by a law company on behalf of some of the family has turned up messages; between the French and British emergency services that indicate neither side accepted responsibility for the tragedy as it was developing.

The study uses emails, texts, and phone conversations from the two survivors as proof.

According to the report, passengers begged for help for about two hours after calling the French and English rescue agencies; at around two in the morning.

According to the French account, the French rescue services re-asked for the vessel’s whereabouts; a little while after the initial request.

“At that time, the ship was in English seas. The English rescue team was then informed of the location; and instructed to help the boat by the French rescue team.

The tone of the call showed that the ship was in French waters when the English rescue crew attempted to dial; one of the numbers provided by the Cross Gris Nez (French coastguard). They consequently believed that the Cross Gris Nez was responsible for providing help.

