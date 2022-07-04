4 instances of the Marburg virus disease have been reported in Ghana

Marburg hemorrhagic fever happens by a unique zoonotic RNA virus of the filovirus family.

The onset of the disease is sudden and starts by fever, chills, headache, and myalgia.

It can progress to serious disease with high mortality.

In Ghana, two more Marburg cases are in findings, including the original case’s family. Sadly, one of them passed away. There have been 3 fatalities and 4 illnesses so far in the outbreak. A thorough field investigation is currently being conducted; and WHO is assisting local health authorities.

The uncommon and severe hemorrhagic disease known as Marburg affects both non-human primates and humans. Its identification led to the formation of this virus family. It is caused by a genetically distinct zoonotic RNA virus of the filovirus family. The only other recognised members of the filovirus family; are the five species of the Ebola virus. Recent research suggests that the African fruit bat, Rousettus aegyptiacus; serves as the Marburg virus’ reservoir host. A sighted, cave-dwelling bat with a vast geographic range in Africa is the African fruit bat. Fruit bats with the Marburg virus do not exhibit overt symptoms of sickness. The Marburg virus may cause serious illness with a high fatality rate in primates, including humans.

It is unclear exactly how the Marburg virus first infects people in the animal host.

The sickness manifests suddenly after an incubation period of 5–10 days and is characterised by fever, chills, headache, and myalgia. A maculopapular rash may appear around the fifth day; following the start of symptoms, with the chest, back, and stomach being the areas that are most noticeable. Then symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea; sore throat, and chest discomfort might emerge. Jaundice, pancreatic inflammation, extreme weight loss, disorientation, shock, liver failure, extensive bleeding, and multi-organ malfunction; are just a few of the symptoms that get progressively worse. Marburg hemorrhagic fever epidemics have a case-fatality rate of between 23 and 88 percent.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Angola, there are instances; of Marburg HF. Though seldom, Marburg HF cases are in reports outside of Africa.

