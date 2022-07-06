6 year old girl and, 3 were shot dead in a tent at an Iowa state campground

Two Police officers were shot by a suspect in Rochester, New York
Three Iowan family members, including a 6-year-old daughter, shot and killed; while camping at a state park; the shooter was reportedly a Nebraskan who later turned the pistol on himself; according to authorities. The fatalities, named as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42; and 6-year-old Lulu Schmidt by the Iowa Department of Public Safety; discovered in their tent early on Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground; some 180 miles (290 kilometres) east of Des Moines.
Investigators have not revealed the attack’s motivation.
Mitch Mortvedt, the division’s associate director; said the fatalities have connection but didn’t go into any detail.
A summer camp for kids was among the facilities that had to be evacuated; when the remains found in the park and campsite. Anthony Sherwin, age 23, was the sole person still missing; following the evacuation, according to Mortvedt.
“He was said to carry a gun. Naturally, that increased our consciousness “explained Mortvedt. In almost every part of the state; Iowans with permits may carry weapons. Officials declined to comment on Sherwin’s permission status.
