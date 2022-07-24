73-year-old woman stabbed by a 100-pound sailfish

A 100-pound sailfish jumped out of the water off the coast of Florida.

Off the coast of Florida, a 100-pound sailfish leaped out of the water and wounded a 73-year-old woman; as her fellow fishermen tried to pull it in.

According to a complaint from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Katherine Perkins of Arnold, Maryland was hurt; after the sailfish smacked her in the crotch region with its bill on Tuesday, TCPalm.com said.

She was attacked while standing in a boat with her two friends trying to catch the fish; on a fishing line so they could snap a picture of it.

The sheriff’s office reported that Katherine was standing near to the fishing boat’s centre console; when a sailfish leaped out of the water and attacked her in the groyne.

According to the sheriff’s office report, the event happened roughly two miles off the coast of Stuart, Florida; on the state’s Atlantic Coast, north of Palm Beach.

Louis Toth, 75, and Dominic Bellezza, 77, who were Perkins’ friends, administered pressure to her wound; while she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her state was not disclosed.

According to the sheriff’s office report, the lady informed deputies that the incident happened; so quickly that she did not have chance to defend herself.

One of the ocean’s swiftest fish species is the sailfish. And they have long; pointed bills, exactly like swordfish.

Although Florida statutes permit fisherman to capture one fish each day with a minimum length of 63 inches; the fish are nearly usually returned.

