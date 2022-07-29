Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
94 migrants flee in truck in Mexico amid suffocation

94 migrants flee in truck in Mexico amid suffocation

Articles
Advertisement
94 migrants flee in truck in Mexico amid suffocation

94 migrants flee in truck in Mexico amid suffocation

Advertisement
  • At least 94 migrants were forced to smash their way out of a trailer.
  • The trailer was abandoned on a highway in the humid Gulf state of Veracruz.
  • Another group asked for temporary visas that would let them travel all over Mexico and were turned over to immigration officials.
Advertisement

MEXICO: At least 94 migrants were forced to smash their way out of a sweltering freight trailer abandoned on a highway in the humid Gulf coast state of Veracruz, according to Mexican authorities.

Carlos Enrique Escalante, who is in charge of the state’s agency for helping migrants, said that people had to break holes in the cargo container to get out. Other people reportedly got out through the roof.

The injuries sustained by those who jumped from the trailer’s roof did not include broken bones and were not considered life-threatening.

Escalante said that people in the village of Acayucan heard the noise and helped open the shipping container.

It is thought that a significantly higher number of migrants were on board and fled after escape.

Also Read

Xi Jinping warns US president Biden not to ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan
Xi Jinping warns US president Biden not to ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan

China's President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Joe Biden spoke for...

Advertisement

However, the 94 Guatemalan, Honduran, and Salvadoran migrants were turned over to immigration officials.

The discovery of the trailer on Wednesday brought to mind the June 27 disaster in San Antonio, Texas, in which 53 migrants perished after being abandoned in a hot freight truck.

In the Mexican state of Chiapas, which is in the southwest and borders Guatemala, another group of migrants asked for temporary visas that would let them travel all over Mexico.

They were still in Huixtla on Thursday, having left Tapachula earlier in the week because they could not wait months for Tapachula’s delayed immigration paperwork.

Also Read

Australia’s first hijabi senator, Fatima Payman
Australia’s first hijabi senator, Fatima Payman

Fatima Payman made history this week after becoming the first hijab-wearing Senator...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story