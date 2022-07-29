94 migrants flee in truck in Mexico amid suffocation

Xi Jinping warns US president Biden not to ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan
MEXICO: At least 94 migrants were forced to smash their way out of a sweltering freight trailer abandoned on a highway in the humid Gulf coast state of Veracruz, according to Mexican authorities.
Carlos Enrique Escalante, who is in charge of the state’s agency for helping migrants, said that people had to break holes in the cargo container to get out. Other people reportedly got out through the roof.
The injuries sustained by those who jumped from the trailer’s roof did not include broken bones and were not considered life-threatening.
Escalante said that people in the village of Acayucan heard the noise and helped open the shipping container.
It is thought that a significantly higher number of migrants were on board and fled after escape.
However, the 94 Guatemalan, Honduran, and Salvadoran migrants were turned over to immigration officials.
The discovery of the trailer on Wednesday brought to mind the June 27 disaster in San Antonio, Texas, in which 53 migrants perished after being abandoned in a hot freight truck.
In the Mexican state of Chiapas, which is in the southwest and borders Guatemala, another group of migrants asked for temporary visas that would let them travel all over Mexico.
They were still in Huixtla on Thursday, having left Tapachula earlier in the week because they could not wait months for Tapachula’s delayed immigration paperwork.
