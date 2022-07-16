A 23-year-old nurse from Dallas who went missing has returned home

A 23-year-old nurse from Dallas who went missing is found

Roxane Reza returned to her apartment Saturday morning.

Her whereabouts since she went missing Thursday are unknown at this time.

She was last seen on foot around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the North Dallas area.

The 23-year-old nurse who vanished on Thursday has reportedly returned home; according to many individuals who spoke with WFAA.

Roxane Reza was last seen walking in the 8200 block of Meadow Road in the North Dallas neighbourhood; at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the night she vanished, according to the police.

Reza had reportedly gone for her usual run at White Rock Lake; according to family and acquaintances, but she never came back. She also failed to arrive for work on Friday at the NICU of Baylor Scott & White Health.

Police, friends, and family members sent out search teams after she vanished.

“I just want to see my daughter and have her come up and give me the hug she requested. My daughter needs to come home. Just so terrified, “Matilte Reza, Reza’s mother, told WFAA on Friday.

As of right now, Roxane Reza’s whereabouts since going missing on Thursday remain unclear. She returned to her residence on Saturday morning.

Update: July 16, 2022 Ms. Reza has been located and is safe. https://t.co/zGYXGFnGdO — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 16, 2022

