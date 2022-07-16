Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 23-year-old nurse from Dallas who went missing has returned home

A 23-year-old nurse from Dallas who went missing has returned home

Articles
Advertisement
A 23-year-old nurse from Dallas who went missing has returned home

A 23-year-old nurse from Dallas who went missing is found

Advertisement
  • Roxane Reza returned to her apartment Saturday morning.
  • Her whereabouts since she went missing Thursday are unknown at this time.
  • She was last seen on foot around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the North Dallas area.
Advertisement

The 23-year-old nurse who vanished on Thursday has reportedly returned home; according to many individuals who spoke with WFAA.

Roxane Reza was last seen walking in the 8200 block of Meadow Road in the North Dallas neighbourhood; at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the night she vanished, according to the police.

Reza had reportedly gone for her usual run at White Rock Lake; according to family and acquaintances, but she never came back. She also failed to arrive for work on Friday at the NICU of Baylor Scott & White Health.

Police, friends, and family members sent out search teams after she vanished.

Also Read

Dallas canvassing parents about requiring transparent bags
Dallas canvassing parents about requiring transparent bags

Dallas Independent School District could require clear backpacks. Parents were sent a...

“I just want to see my daughter and have her come up and give me the hug she requested. My daughter needs to come home. Just so terrified, “Matilte Reza, Reza’s mother, told WFAA on Friday.

Advertisement

As of right now, Roxane Reza’s whereabouts since going missing on Thursday remain unclear. She returned to her residence on Saturday morning.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

shooting in Deep Ellum Downtown Dallas leaves 2 dead and 3 injured
shooting in Deep Ellum Downtown Dallas leaves 2 dead and 3 injured

shooting in Deep Ellum Downtown Dallas leaves 2 dead and 3 injured...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story