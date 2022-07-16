A 23-year-old nurse from Dallas who went missing has returned home

Dallas canvassing parents about requiring transparent bags
Dallas Independent School District could require clear backpacks. Parents were sent a...
The 23-year-old nurse who vanished on Thursday has reportedly returned home; according to many individuals who spoke with WFAA.
Roxane Reza was last seen walking in the 8200 block of Meadow Road in the North Dallas neighbourhood; at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the night she vanished, according to the police.
Reza had reportedly gone for her usual run at White Rock Lake; according to family and acquaintances, but she never came back. She also failed to arrive for work on Friday at the NICU of Baylor Scott & White Health.
Police, friends, and family members sent out search teams after she vanished.
“I just want to see my daughter and have her come up and give me the hug she requested. My daughter needs to come home. Just so terrified, “Matilte Reza, Reza’s mother, told WFAA on Friday.
As of right now, Roxane Reza’s whereabouts since going missing on Thursday remain unclear. She returned to her residence on Saturday morning.
Update: July 16, 2022
Ms. Reza has been located and is safe. https://t.co/zGYXGFnGdO
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 16, 2022
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.