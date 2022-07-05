Afghanistan women’s football squad has survived the Taliban
20-year-old football player for Emporia State, Brexten Green, died on Saturday; after falling down a cliff at Grand Lake in northeastern Oklahoma. After redshirting the previous season, Green, a native of Cashion, Oklahoma; was ready to start his second season with the Hornets. The death was acknowledged on Sunday in a news statement from Emporia State. Football coach at Emporia State, Garin Higgins; issued a statement saying, “It’s a sad day for Emporia State football and just a tragic loss for the Green family. Brexten was a fantastic teammate who had a tremendous deal of passion; for our football programme. He demonstrated it by his spirit of competition, hard ethic, and desire; to stand for his colleagues. He will always be a member of our football team, the Hornets.
According to the Grand River Dam Authority, at around 6:30 on Saturday night; officers from Grand Lake’s Dripping Springs region found a body in 31 feet of water. At Cashion, Green was a top athlete in both baseball and football. On Cashion’s unbeaten 2021 state championship football team; the first 11-man title in programme history; he was a defensive back and all-state wide receiver. District A-3 voters selected Green as their most valuable player.
