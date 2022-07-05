Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
A football player from Emporia State dies after falling from a cliff

A football player from Emporia State dies after falling from a cliff

Articles
Advertisement
A football player from Emporia State dies after falling from a cliff

A football player from Emporia State dies

Advertisement
  • Brexten Green, 20, died Saturday in a cliff jumping accident at Grand Lake.
  • Green was set to begin his second year with the Hornets after redshirting last season.
  • The Grand River Dam Authority said police recovered a body in 31 feet of water on Saturday.
Advertisement

20-year-old football player for Emporia State, Brexten Green, died on Saturday; after falling down a cliff at Grand Lake in northeastern Oklahoma. After redshirting the previous season, Green, a native of Cashion, Oklahoma; was ready to start his second season with the Hornets. The death was acknowledged on Sunday in a news statement from Emporia State. Football coach at Emporia State, Garin Higgins; issued a statement saying, “It’s a sad day for Emporia State football and just a tragic loss for the Green family. Brexten was a fantastic teammate who had a tremendous deal of passion; for our football programme. He demonstrated it by his spirit of competition, hard ethic, and desire; to stand for his colleagues. He will always be a member of our football team, the Hornets.

Also Read

Afghanistan women’s football squad has survived the Taliban
Afghanistan women’s football squad has survived the Taliban

Fati is a goalkeeper who honed her fluent English by watching TV...

According to the Grand River Dam Authority, at around 6:30 on Saturday night; officers from Grand Lake’s Dripping Springs region found a body in 31 feet of water. At Cashion, Green was a top athlete in both baseball and football. On Cashion’s unbeaten 2021 state championship football team; the first 11-man title in programme history; he was a defensive back and all-state wide receiver. District A-3 voters selected Green as their most valuable player.

Also Read

Pre-school teacher survives miraculously
Pre-school teacher survives miraculously

Heart-stopping video shows the moment a Boston pre-school teacher collided with sharp...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story