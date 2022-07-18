A Gunman killed Three at US mall: officials

The attack is the latest in a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States.

About 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Three people were killed and three others were injured by a Gunman on Sunday at a mall in the US state of Indiana, the latest in a string of gun violence in the country, Officials said.

“We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall,” Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, said in a statement.

“We have three fatalities at this time and three others injured.”

Myers said that the gunman had been shot dead by “an armed individual.”

The Greenwood police shared a post on their Facebook page asking for witnesses to the shooting to contact the department with information.

The attack is the latest in a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States, where about 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It comes just weeks after a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring at least three dozen.

That shooting followed two massacres in May that saw 10 Black people gunned down at an upstate New York supermarket, and 19 children and two teachers slain at an elementary school in Texas.

The recent increase in gun violence has reignited the contentious debate over gun control. A committee of the United States House of Representatives is set to vote this week on a bill to ban assault weapons for the first time in nearly 20 years.

