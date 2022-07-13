Advertisement
Edition: English
A guy is hospitalised following the 4th shark attack in two weeks in Long Island

  • The surfer was taken to an area hospital after telling park officials that a shark had attacked him.
  • Wednesday’s attack came in the same waters as an incident on July 7 where lifeguard was mauled.
  • Another lifeguard, Zach Gallo, was attacked on July 3 near Smith Point Beach – about 20 miles east.
A Long Island beach has banned swimming after a shark bit a surfer; the predator’s fourth assault in two weeks.

The most recent occurrence occurs as park authorities have increased patrols; along the beaches of Long Island in recent weeks as a result of a spike in shark attacks.

Following a “hazardous marine life activity,” Smith Point Beach’s swimming was shut down; Suffolk County Parks in Shirley said on Wednesday.

A surfer who reported a shark attack to park officials was receiving medical attention; according to CBS News.

The man was taken to a local hospital by emergency personnel. It’s unknown how serious his wounds are.

This month, “dangerous sea behaviour” caused the temporary closure; of two Suffolk County beaches, including Smith Point.

Just last week, two lifeguards at a well-known New York shoreline; were mauled by sharks in different occasions.

The attack on Wednesday occurred in the same area of the sea as the incident on July 7; when lifeguard John Mullins, 17, was attacked while participating in a training exercise on Smith Point Beach. Mullins suffered a foot injury.

He was transported to the hospital and given several stitches there.

Mullins admitted, “I didn’t really feel the bite at first. “My heart started racing right away.”

Mullins is walking with a limp but appears to be healing from the injury.

Mullins played the victim in the training exercise who needed a lifeguard’s assistance when; ironically, lifeguards actually had to assist him when the shark struck.

It was crazy, I was like, “Oh my God, I’ve got to leave,” Mullins said. “I was freaked out because I felt it was following me.”

Zach Gallo, a different lifeguard, was attacked on July 3 in the vicinity of Smith Point Beach; some 20 miles to the east.

