Reuters reports that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai subsidiary, used children as young as 12 at its plant.

The company “denies any allegation that it knowingly employed anyone who is ineligible for employment”.

A Guatemalan girl and her two brothers, ages 12 and 15; worked at the plant and were not going to school.

According to Reuters, SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Co. affiliate that produces components; for the automaker’s assembly line in the Montgomery region; employed kids as young as 12 at its Luverne, Alabama, facility. According to Reuters, they learned about the case when a Guatemalan immigrant girl; who lived in neighbouring Enterprise vanished in February.

According to Hyundai, the corporation “does not accept unlawful employment practises in any Hyundai organization”. All local, state, and federal laws must be followed according to our rules and procedures.

According to Reuters, they spoke with the relatives of minor workers, present and past coworkers; and Enterprise police, who became involved after the child vanished; and it was that she and her siblings weren’t going to school. SMART “denies any accusation that it deliberately employed; anybody who is ineligible for work,” according to a statement received by Reuters. According to Reuters, Hyundai did not return calls or emails.

According to “those familiar with their job,” the girl, who will turn 14 in July; and her two brothers, aged 12 and 15, did not attend school and instead worked; at the company. Their father, Pedro Tzi, corroborated this information when contacted by Reuters. According to Reuters and Enterprise police, the kids had jobs at the SMART facility.

In Luverne, Enterprise Police are not in charge. Reuters was informed by James Sanders; an Enterprise detective, that police had contacted the Alabama Attorney General’s office. Additionally, WKRG News 5 contacted the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. The agency has “no comment on the media claims surrounding SMART Alabama, LLC;” according to communications director Mike Lewis.

Tzi’s were three of “a bigger cohort of teenage labourers,” according to “a dozen former; and current factory employees and labour recruiters” who were questioned by Reuters. According to Reuters, the persons they spoke with said that the kids skipped school; in favour of working extended shifts at the plant. The plant has a history of safety infractions, according to Reuters.

