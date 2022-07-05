A man was hurt in Barnstable Harbor by a boat propeller

Rescuers found ten more survivors from a sunken boat in Indonesia
Ten more survivors, including the captain and other crew members, were found...
According to the Barnstable Fire Department, a running outboard engine; caused a man, 31, to sustain life-threatening injuries to his leg; while boating in Barnstable Harbor.
The patient’s boat was apparently having engine issues when the fire department arrived on the scene at 5:14 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the fire department, a medical helicopter transported the guy; to the trauma centre at Rhode Island Hospital.
The Barnstable Fire Department stated that it would want to remind the public of the value; of attending a local training course on tourniquet and bleeding control; as well as the necessity of carrying a personal flotation device while operating a boat. Local training sessions in the region are listed on Stopthebleed.org.
The Massachusetts State Environmental Police; is still looking into the event.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.