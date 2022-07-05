A man was hurt in Barnstable Harbor by a boat propeller

A 31-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries from a running engine while boating in Barnstable Harbor.

A medical helicopter took the man to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center.

The incident is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Environmental Police.

According to the Barnstable Fire Department, a running outboard engine; caused a man, 31, to sustain life-threatening injuries to his leg; while boating in Barnstable Harbor.

The patient’s boat was apparently having engine issues when the fire department arrived on the scene at 5:14 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the fire department, a medical helicopter transported the guy; to the trauma centre at Rhode Island Hospital.

The Barnstable Fire Department stated that it would want to remind the public of the value; of attending a local training course on tourniquet and bleeding control; as well as the necessity of carrying a personal flotation device while operating a boat. Local training sessions in the region are listed on Stopthebleed.org.

The Massachusetts State Environmental Police; is still looking into the event.

