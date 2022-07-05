Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
A man was hurt in Barnstable Harbor by a boat propeller

A man was hurt in Barnstable Harbor by a boat propeller

Articles
Advertisement
A man was hurt in Barnstable Harbor by a boat propeller

A man was hurt in Barnstable Harbor

Advertisement
  • A 31-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries from a running engine while boating in Barnstable Harbor.
  • A medical helicopter took the man to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center.
  • The incident is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Environmental Police.
Advertisement

According to the Barnstable Fire Department, a running outboard engine; caused a man, 31, to sustain life-threatening injuries to his leg; while boating in Barnstable Harbor.

The patient’s boat was apparently having engine issues when the fire department  arrived on the scene at 5:14 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the fire department, a medical helicopter transported the guy; to the trauma centre at Rhode Island Hospital.

Also Read

Rescuers found ten more survivors from a sunken boat in Indonesia
Rescuers found ten more survivors from a sunken boat in Indonesia

Ten more survivors, including the captain and other crew members, were found...

The Barnstable Fire Department stated that it would want to remind the public of the value; of attending a local training course on tourniquet and bleeding control; as well as the necessity of carrying a personal flotation device while operating a boat. Local training sessions in the region are listed on Stopthebleed.org.

The Massachusetts State Environmental Police; is still looking into the event.

Advertisement

Also Read

Virginia boaters go missing after damage from heavy weather
Virginia boaters go missing after damage from heavy weather

The Azores Islands are a mid-Atlantic archipelago. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story