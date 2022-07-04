A missing 14-year-old girl alert has been issued from McGregor, TX

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Emilee Solomon and Aysha Lynn Cross.

The teens were last seen on June 29 in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco, Texas.

Authorities believe they’re “in danger” and are frantically searching for them.

Lt. Ron McCurry of the McGregor Police Department said; “We are following all leads and doing all we can to find these young ladies.

According to Emilee’s stepmother, Sara Dunn; the teenagers grew close after meeting just before school left; out for the summer.

According to Dunn, Emilee slept at Aysha’s place on Wednesday night; and then called to inquire about an extension.

Later, she claimed an uncle was picking her up when she called; but that did not occur.

Shannon Valles, the mother of Dunn and Aysha; has been actively looking for the youngsters ever since they vanished by posting flyers; and using social media.

Dunn told KXTV, “I want her to know that everything is OK.

“It makes no difference what she did. I wish I could just tell her to go home. We will always adore you. The entrance is open. Return home.

