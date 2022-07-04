Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive funds from the Crown Estate
According to a royal observer, THE QUEEN’S reign is now in “uncharted area”; as a result of the Palace’s “startling statement” over her future. Following the 96-year-old monarch’s function was revised; and diminished by Buckingham Palace; columnist Daniela Elser made the remarks. The action, according to Ms. Elser, is a “startling acknowledgment concerning the Queen’s future.”
She claimed in an article for news.com.au: “The 96-year-old is no longer capable of doing the same duties; she did for the previous seven decades.
“Her Majesty’s health issue started in October of last year; and this is the first time the palace has formally acknowledged that she is no longer able to perform; the full scope of her duties.
Furthermore, the palace has acknowledged that it is unlikely; that Her Majesty’s circumstances would ever return to how they were.
According to Ms. Elser, the Queen is “obviously prevented” from doing her responsibilities; as sovereignly as she formerly could due to her sporadic mobility concerns.
However, the symbolism—which is after all the foundation of monarchy; is what actually counts in this situation, she continued.
“What the palace just did is formally announce the end of the era; in which the Queen was a prominent figure in British society. The Queen’s role as a reassuring; constant has mostly ended.
Sure, we can anticipate a sporadic stream of images and brief videos of the Queen; gamely Zooming with a governor-general here and there or the bizarre Franken-engagement; in which Her Majesty accepts the diplomatic credentials of some recently appointed ambassador; via video call being that shares via the Queen’s official channels.
