Columnist Daniela Elser made the comments following the 96-year-old monarch’s role being rewritten and scaled back.

Ms Elser said the move was a “startling admission about the Queen’s future”.

The palace has explicitly admitted that Her Majesty can no longer do her full job.

According to a royal observer, THE QUEEN’S reign is now in “uncharted area”; as a result of the Palace’s “startling statement” over her future. Following the 96-year-old monarch’s function was revised; and diminished by Buckingham Palace; columnist Daniela Elser made the remarks. The action, according to Ms. Elser, is a “startling acknowledgment concerning the Queen’s future.”

She claimed in an article for news.com.au: “The 96-year-old is no longer capable of doing the same duties; she did for the previous seven decades.

“Her Majesty’s health issue started in October of last year; and this is the first time the palace has formally acknowledged that she is no longer able to perform; the full scope of her duties.

Furthermore, the palace has acknowledged that it is unlikely; that Her Majesty’s circumstances would ever return to how they were.

According to Ms. Elser, the Queen is “obviously prevented” from doing her responsibilities; as sovereignly as she formerly could due to her sporadic mobility concerns.

However, the symbolism—which is after all the foundation of monarchy; is what actually counts in this situation, she continued.

“What the palace just did is formally announce the end of the era; in which the Queen was a prominent figure in British society. The Queen’s role as a reassuring; constant has mostly ended.

Sure, we can anticipate a sporadic stream of images and brief videos of the Queen; gamely Zooming with a governor-general here and there or the bizarre Franken-engagement; in which Her Majesty accepts the diplomatic credentials of some recently appointed ambassador; via video call being that shares via the Queen’s official channels.

