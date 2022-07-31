African migrant attacked on streets of Italy in broad daylight

Nigerian migrant,father of two, was killed in Civitanova Marche, Italy.

An Italian man has been arrested and detained.

The death of the African migrant sparked outrage.

Outrage has been generated by the death of a migrant in central Italy who was attacked in broad daylight.On Friday, a guy in Civitanova Marche’s town center was caught on camera assaulting a Nigerian street vendor.

The victim is shown being held to the ground by a white male in the recording, which was apparently made by bystanders without any attempt to help.

An Italian man, 32, has been detained on suspicion of homicide and robbery.

The attack’s video, which has been extensively shared on social media and Italian news websites, has stunned the neighborhood, with many pointing out the “indifference” of bystanders.

Alika Ogorchukwu, a married father of two, has been identified as the victim. His wife, Charity Oriachi, broke down in tears as she described to the media how she was shown her husband’s body laying on the ground.

Thousands of members of the local Nigerian community descended on Civitanova Marche, in the Marche region, on Saturday to protest and demand justice.

Politicians in Italy also denounced the incident.

Left-leaning Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta called what transpired “dismaying.”

“Unheard of ferocity. Widespread indifference. There can be no justification,” he tweeted.

Security “has no colour” and “needs to return to being a right,” according to right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, who also voiced outrage over the murder.

