A motorcyclist has harassed a women travelling in rickshaw on city road.

The suspected was arrested by A-Division police when the victim shared a video clip of the incident on Twitter.

Police registered a case under section 354 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In Pakistan, harassment is not a recent phenomenon. We frequently hear accounts of harassment; particularly on holidays and special occasions like the 14th of August, Eid, and others. Girls and women are disproportionately targeted at these times. A biker harassed a woman riding in a rickshaw on a city street in one such incident. When the victim posted a video of the event on the Punjab Inspector General of Police’s Twitter account; the accused was detained by A-Division police (IGP).

The woman, Batool Ali, said that she was riding in a rikshaw close to the neighbourhood; City Girl’s High School when the event occurred and shared it through video clip. She began to be bothered by a motorcycle-riding man wearing a mask. In addition to this, he was also making offensive gestures; which made me feel uneasy.

District police responded to this post by a lady and apprehended the culprit; after filing a complaint under section 354 of the Pakistani Penal Code (PPC).

After receiving a report from Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arif, the A-Division police opened an investigation. The harasser’s name is Shahid Mehmood, and he presently resides in the Fatehkut; neighbourhood of Bahawalnagar. He is originally from Pakpattan. He made lewd gestures toward a woman riding in a rickshaw to annoy her.

The woman who captured the entire event on her phone and sent it to the IGP’s Twitter account was complimented; by the district police spokeswoman. He disclosed that the harasser had run away; from the location of the event and was hiding near the border. He disclosed that the suspect was located; using his mobile device.

