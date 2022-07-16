Michigan authorities say, there “appears to be no survivors”

Crash happened in Shelby Township, which is about one hour northwest of Grand Rapids.

State police say that there appear to be no survivors.

It’s unconfirmed how many individuals are on board the single-engine plane.

According to officials in Michigan, a single-engine jet that crashed on Friday night; in the state’s western region appears to have left no survivors.

The collision occurred about 6:15 p.m. in Shelby Township, which is roughly an hour’s drive northwest of Grand Rapids; according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police.

The tweet says, the Federal Aviation Administration is looking into the tragedy.

“MSP Hart Post Troopers are responding to a single engine plane crash; that happened this evening about 6:15 PM in Shelby Twp., Oceana County; south of 102nd Ave. There do not appear to be any survivors, and the number of passengers is unknown. It has been informed of the FAA. Details of this collision will be released; as soon as they are available, according to the tweet.

