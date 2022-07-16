President Joe Biden met Friday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two men shook hands and shared a cordial fist bump.

Biden insisted he pressed the crown prince on human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.

President Joe Biden met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday; the man he previously vowed to avoid due to human rights abuses, and the two exchanged a friendly fist bump; as he attempted to repair a crucial diplomatic relationship; strengthen Mideast security, and increase the flow of oil around the world.

The two presidents had just met, and their kind gesture was immediately attacked. However, Biden claimed that he did not hesitate to question the crown prince about the excesses of the monarchy; including the killing of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018; that American intelligence thinks was sanctioned by the heir to the throne.

After the discussion, Biden stated, “I said, very straightforwardly, that for an American president to stay silent; on a human rights problem is incongruous with who we are and who I am. “I’ll always fight for our principles.”

Prince Mohammed, who worked for The Washington Post, allegedly stated that he was “not directly responsible”; for the murder of Khashoggi, according to Biden. The president said that he answered, “I indicated I felt he was.”

He dismissed any attention given to the fist bump; but publisher of the Post Fred Ryan called it “shameful.”

Ryan, who called the crown prince by his initials, said: “It projected a level of closeness and comfort; that offers to MBS the unjustified redemption he has been sorely seeking.

Prince Mohammed had long been denied communication by Biden. But other issues; like as Iran’s nuclear aspirations and soaring gas costs in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; have partially overshadowed worries for human rights.

In addition, Saudi Arabia aims to attract investments to diversify its economy away from oil production; and deepen its security partnership with the United States.

It appears the two leaders are moving slowly together for the time being. By declaring that American forces would depart the island of Tiran; in the Red Sea by the end of the year, Biden allowed Saudi Arabia to establish tourist attractions there.

Israel had to approve America’s withdrawal due to a complicated diplomatic agreement; controlling sovereignty of the strategically important island, and the agreement was the latest sign of improving ties; between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

