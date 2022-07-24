high temperatures will be endured by more than 90 million Americans

More than 90 million people are under various heat alerts for dangerously high temperatures.

Sunday is to bring the hottest temperatures to the Northeast and mid-South.

Heat index values may exceed 100 degrees in some areas due to stifling humidity.

On Sunday, the deadly heat wave that has scorched most of the US will continue; and temperatures in the Northeast and mid-South are likely to feel as high as 105 degrees.

Numerous heat advisories for dangerously high temperatures are in effect for more than 90 million; people across the nation. The Northeast is predicted to have its warmest day on Sunday.

The National Weather Service cautioned that it will feel “very oppressive” from the southern Plains into the East; particularly in the large metro centres of Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston.

A representative for the city’s medical examiner’s office confirmed that at least one individual in New York City; passed away on Saturday as a result of heat exhaustion. According to the spokeswoman, the person also had other medical conditions. Saturday’s expected high in the city was 97 degrees.

A 66-year-old Dallas lady who had preexisting medical issues was among the other heat-related fatalities this week; according to a county official. A 22-year-old hiker died on Wednesday at a national park in South Dakota after running out of water; according to local authorities, perhaps from dehydration and exposure.

Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, DC are among the cities that will see temperatures in the upper 90s; with humidity amplifying conditions to feel as high as triple digits.

The dangerous and intense summer #heat continues on Sunday and here’s a look at the apparent heat/heat index forecast. From the southern Plains into the East, it will feel extremely oppressive, especially in the major metro areas of Washington D.C. to New York City and Boston. pic.twitter.com/BQxjxRkVgo — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 23, 2022

Local officials have declared heat emergencies to enable for resources to help combat the heat; that millions of people have been experiencing as a result of the extreme temperatures; which scientists stress are growing more regular around the globe due to climate change. Aside from urging people to exercise great caution when outdoors; remain hydrated, and check on neighbours and communities in need, officials are also urging individuals to do so.

The Weather Prediction Center warned that owing to oppressive humidity on Sunday; heat index readings, or how hot it feels, may approach 100 degrees in certain regions.

According to the prediction centre, “widespread high temperatures are anticipated to be tied or broken; from the Mid-Atlantic up into New England (Sunday), with several sites likely to touch the upper 90s and heat indices; to surpass 100 degrees.”

