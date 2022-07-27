Anti-UN anger rages amid war crime warning

Police clash with anti-UN protesters in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 17 people have been killed, including three members of the UN peacekeeping force.

Residents accuse the UN of failing to contain armed groups’ violence. The United Nations blames criminals posing as protesters for looting and violence.

On the third day of violent anti-UN protests in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, police clashed with demonstrators.

Officials say at least 17 people have been killed, including three members of the UN peacekeeping force.

Attacks on the UN mission, which has been on the ground for more than two decades, may constitute a war crime, according to the UN.

Attacks were carried out on two of its bases, in Goma and Butembo, killing two Indian peacekeepers and a third member of the UN force.

Since the clashes began on Monday, more than 50 people have been injured. Protesters targeted UN bases in the region once more on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman, UN Secretary General António Guterres has asked Congolese authorities to investigate the incidents.

The United Nations blamed the violence and looting of its property on criminals posing as protesters.

According to the report, they seized weapons from local police and opened fire.

“Mobs are throwing stones and petrol bombs, breaking into bases, looting and vandalising, and setting facilities on fire,” said Farhan Haq, Mr Guterres’ deputy spokesperson.

“The situation is extremely volatile, and reinforcements are being called in. Our rapid response forces are on high alert and have been advised to use maximum restraint, dispersing protestors with tear gas and only firing warning shots when UN personnel or property are under attack.”

Mr Haq added that Congolese troops were assisting in the protection of UN facilities.

Local police have also accused some members of armed groups of infiltrating the protests in order to incite hatred against the peacekeepers, known officially as Monusco.

The army of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is fighting both the M23 armed movement and the Allied Democratic Force (ADF), a group affiliated with the so-called Islamic State, as well as numerous militias.

The UN’s failure to stop violence by armed groups operating in the mineral-rich east has sparked widespread outrage.

“They are tear-gassing us because we came to say that Monusco does not help us,” protester Anselme Musimbwa told Reuters on Tuesday in Goma.

“They’ve been there for 22 years and nothing has worked.”

Jack Sinzahera, another protester, stated: “We have our own police force to ensure our safety and property. We have no desire to work with Monusco.”

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, UN peacekeepers have frequently been targeted by rebels and have faced accusations of failing to protect civilians, which the UN has always denied.

However, the latest protests pose a significant challenge to the UN’s largest and most heavily funded peacekeeping mission.

