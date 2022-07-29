US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

This is their first conversation since the conflict in Ukraine began in February.

Advertisement The top US diplomat did not say if he thought Moscow was more likely to proceed on a release of two Americans detained by Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, according to a press conference held by the senior US diplomat.

He described the chat as “honest and direct.”

This is their first conversation since the conflict in Ukraine began in late February.

“I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner,” Blinken said.

According to CNN, this plan includes a trade for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Blinken did not say if he thought Moscow was more likely to proceed on a plan to release the two Americans detained by Russia, or how Lavrov reacted to the top US diplomat’s appeal to accept that “substantial” proposal presented weeks ago.

“I can’t give you an assessment of whether I think things are any more or less likely,” Blinken said at a press conference Friday, but noted he thought it was important that Lavrov hear directly from him on the matter.

“I raised exactly what I said I would raise with him,” Blinken added, referencing his announcement on Wednesday that he intended to speak with his Russian counterpart about the detainee proposal, the grain deal and the major concerns about further Russian annexation of parts of Ukraine.

The top US ambassador emphasised that Russia has shown “no readiness” to halt its attack against Ukraine.

Blinken also stated that he addressed the expectation that the agreement to allow Ukrainian grain to pass safely over the Black Sea will be implemented.

“We’re looking to see that move forward as soon as possible,” Blinken said Friday.

He also stated that the “world will not recognise annexations” and that “if Russia proceeds with its ambitions, it will face further hefty expenses.”