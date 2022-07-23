Advertisement
Anzar Fire: Wildfire in San Benito County prompts evacuations

Anzar Fire: Wildfire in San Benito County prompts evacuations

  • Two separate fires began around 3:20 pm Friday along Anzar Road, near Forest Road.
  • Most of the area affected by the Anzar Fire is upgraded to an evacuation warning.
  • The fire is burning east of the San Benito County town of Aromas.
On Friday, a wildfire blazing east of the town of Aromas; in San Benito County had spread to more than 100 acres; and caused evacuations close to U.S. Highway 101.

The Anzar Fire is the name of  two different fires; that started at 3:20 PM along Anzar Road, close to Forest Road; roughly a quarter of a mile apart from one another. Just after 7 o’clock in the evening; Cal Fire reported that the fire had spread to 86 acres and that it was sending a strike crew; to assist in putting out the flames.

According to a local spokesman for the state fire department; the fire had grown to 101 acres as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday; although containment had also increased to roughly 50%.

Wildfire raging near Athens damages homes and forces hospital evacuation
On Wednesday morning, a wildfire raged in the mountainous Penteli region near...

 

Mandatory evacuation orders were in removal and changed to evacuation warnings; for the majority of the impacted region by Friday night. According to Cal Fire, the only location that required an evacuation on Friday night; was along Forest Road.

Hollister Animal Services and the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue were assisting in the evacuation of locals; and their pets while directing evacuees to Anzar High School.

Texas lakeside houses burn in a wildfire in intense heat
About 300 homes were evacuated around Possum Kingdom Lake in north Texas....

