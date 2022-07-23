Anzar Fire: Wildfire in San Benito County prompts evacuations

Two separate fires began around 3:20 pm Friday along Anzar Road, near Forest Road.

Most of the area affected by the Anzar Fire is upgraded to an evacuation warning.

The fire is burning east of the San Benito County town of Aromas.

On Friday, a wildfire blazing east of the town of Aromas; in San Benito County had spread to more than 100 acres; and caused evacuations close to U.S. Highway 101.

The Anzar Fire is the name of two different fires; that started at 3:20 PM along Anzar Road, close to Forest Road; roughly a quarter of a mile apart from one another. Just after 7 o’clock in the evening; Cal Fire reported that the fire had spread to 86 acres and that it was sending a strike crew; to assist in putting out the flames.

According to a local spokesman for the state fire department; the fire had grown to 101 acres as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday; although containment had also increased to roughly 50%.

OES Intel 12 on the #AnzarFire BEU. Fire is mapped at 83 acres at 17:19 hours. pic.twitter.com/bHvxdBDzTX — FIRIS (@FIRIS) July 22, 2022

Mandatory evacuation orders were in removal and changed to evacuation warnings; for the majority of the impacted region by Friday night. According to Cal Fire, the only location that required an evacuation on Friday night; was along Forest Road.

Hollister Animal Services and the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue were assisting in the evacuation of locals; and their pets while directing evacuees to Anzar High School.

