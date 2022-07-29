At least 15 dead in ‘devastating’ Kentucky floods(credits:google)

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in six counties.

An 81-year-old woman from Perry County was among the dead, and several people are still missing.

More rain is expected to swell waterways already above flood stage.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, homes in Lost Creek, Kentucky, are flooded. As storms pound parts of central America, heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides.

“We are currently experiencing one of Kentucky’s worst, most devastating flooding events,” he said. “Hundreds of people will lose their homes.”

“We can confirm at least 15 deaths, but that number is expected to rise,” Mr Beshear tweeted on Friday.

“Our teams are working around the clock to assist those who have been affected. I’d like to thank the brave first responders… and everyone else.”

He stated: “This is an ongoing situation. We are still conducting search and rescue operations.”

Mr. Beshear has requested federal assistance, claiming that the damage will take years to repair.

The national guard and state police have been rescuing people stranded in floodwaters with helicopters and boats, and evacuation centres have been set up in state parks.

According to the website Poweroutage.us, over 24,000 households are without power.

Flood warnings and watches are still in effect for the state’s eastern half, as well as northeast Tennessee and western West Virginia, where more rain is expected to swell waterways that are already well above flood stage, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

