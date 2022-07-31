Local bandits known as “dahalo” set homes on fire, killing at least 32 people in a region of Madagascar north of the capital.

Local bandits known as “dahalo” set homes on fire on Friday, killing at least 32 people in a region of Madagascar north of the capital, according to claims made by the defence ministry.

The deaths took place overnight into Friday in the Ankazobe district, which is located around 75 kilometres (47 miles) north of Antananarivo.

“People in this area went through a true tragedy when many lives were lost. Deaths totaled 32. Brutal dahalo (bandits) who burned even women and children alive committed this crime “In a video that was put on the defence ministry’s Facebook page late on Saturday, general Richard Rakotonirina remarked.

In some regions of Madagascar, organised crime groups known as “dahalo” organise cattle robberies from locals as well as other types of banditry.

"We will hunt down those who committed this crime and their accomplices," Rakotonirina said, adding security forces had been deployed to the area to hunt down the perpetrators. He stated that the raid on the neighbourhood was probably "dahalo" retaliation against locals for giving security personnel information during earlier operations against them.