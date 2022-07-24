Atlanta gas station drive-by shooting leaves 8 wounded

The shooting started around 12:45 a.m. at the Shell petrol station next to the Diamond Club off Northside Drive close to Interstate 75.

A man from Illinois has been charged with a hate crime after vandalising a bakery that advertised a family-friendly drag show.

According to reports, eight individuals were hurt early on Sunday in a drive-by shooting at an Atlanta petrol station.

Advertisement

According to 11 Alive, the shooting started around 12:45 a.m. at the Shell petrol station next to the Diamond Club off Northside Drive close to Interstate 75.

About a dozen people were discussing in the parking lot when a car drew up and someone inside opened fire on the small group, according to Atlanta police Maj. Ailen Mitchell.

A man from Illinois has been charged with a hate crime after vandalising a bakery that advertised a family-friendly drag show.

Eight people were hurt in a drive-by shooting at a Shell gas station in Atlanta.

Six of the eight victims who were shot, according to the police, were in stable condition, while the other two were in serious condition. The shooting’s motivation is yet unknown. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the victims were acquainted by the police and weren’t disputing when they were shot at.

A shooting outside an Atlanta gas station prompts police action.

Advertisement

Victims were driven to Piedmont and Grady hospitals by private vehicles. They were pursued by police. Police claimed that although they were withholding that information at the moment, detectives had surveillance footage and a description of the suspect vehicle.

According to the club’s social media pages, an event called “ATL BLOODYMAXX Celebrity Birthday Bash” was promoted on Saturday night. It was not immediately clear if those shot were attending the club event, however according to 11 Alive, the gas station gives club visitors free parking on its land.

Also Read Greece battles fire that forced hundreds to evacuate on island of Lesbos A wildfire threatening black vulture nests in Greece's Dadia National Park was...