Brittney Griner’s lawyers say they hope the WNBA star can be brought home soon.

Russia says talks between Moscow and Washington on exchanging prisoners are “ongoing”.

Former US marine Paul Whelan is also being exchanged as part of a prisoner swap deal.

As Russia reported that discussions between Moscow and Washington on swapping detainees; were “ongoing,” Brittney Griner’s defence team has welcomed the possibility; of involving the WNBA star in a prisoner swap with caution.

“Griner’s Russian defence team read in the press about the US offer. In any event, Brittney’s attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov; expressed their optimism that she will be allowed to return home soon in a statement.

The attorneys said, “The defence team is not taking part in the exchange conversations.”

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US offered Russia a proposal on Wednesday; to free Griner and another imprisoned American, former US Marine Paul Whelan.

Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is currently serving a 25-year jail sentence in the US; was eager to be traded by Washington as part of a deal.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry; said that although talks between Moscow and Washington on swapping inmates are still underway; they have not “resulted in tangible outcomes.”

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, told journalists that “so far there are no agreements in this area.”

In February, Griner was detained at a Moscow airport. She admitted in court earlier this month that she brought vape canisters; containing cannabis oil into Russia, but she maintains that she had no illegal intent; and the canisters accidently found their way into her baggage. If found guilty, Griner could spend up to 10 years behind bars.

The next hearing is in schedule for August 2nd.

According to the legislation, such exchange may only take place; following a court decision, according to Griner’s attorneys.

The situation of Whelan, a former US marine who was arrested in a Moscow hotel in 2018; and sentenced to 16 years in jail two years later on spying charges, has also received; additional attention as a result of Griner’s high-profile arrest. Whelan has always refuted the allegations made against him.

