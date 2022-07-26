Australian man arrested for German backpacker cold-case murder

Former Japanese Emperor Akihito recuperates from heart failure
The former Emperor of Japan, Akihito, has been diagnosed with heart failure....
A man was arrested in Western Australia on Tuesday for the murder of a German backpacker, marking a breakthrough in the 17-year hunt for the woman’s murderer.
Two years after authorities issued an Aus $1 million (US $695,000) reward for information regarding Simone Strobel’s 2005 killing, a 42-year-old male was apprehended at a residence in Western Australia, according to police.
Strobel was 25 years old when she vanished from a caravan park in Lismore, a tiny coastal town on the east coast of Australia, after a night out with her boyfriend and friends.
Six days later, her body was found on a nearby sports field, hidden among palm leaves.
Even though a coroner’s investigation was done in 2007 and local and Bavarian police worked hard to find out what happened, no one has been charged with the murder.
Detectives will now transport the suspect to New South Wales’s eastern region
