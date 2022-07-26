Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Australian man arrested for German backpacker cold-case murder
Australian man arrested for German backpacker cold-case murder

Australian man arrested for German backpacker cold-case murder

Articles
Advertisement
Australian man arrested for German backpacker cold-case murder

Man arrested in cold case murder

Advertisement
  • A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Western Australia for the murder of German backpacker Simone Strobel.
  • Authorities issued an Aus $1 million (US $695,000) reward for information regarding Strobel’s 2005 killing.
  • Police will now transport the suspect to New South Wales for further investigation.
Advertisement

A man was arrested in Western Australia on Tuesday for the murder of a German backpacker, marking a breakthrough in the 17-year hunt for the woman’s murderer.

Two years after authorities issued an Aus $1 million (US $695,000) reward for information regarding Simone Strobel’s 2005 killing, a 42-year-old male was apprehended at a residence in Western Australia, according to police.

Strobel was 25 years old when she vanished from a caravan park in Lismore, a tiny coastal town on the east coast of Australia, after a night out with her boyfriend and friends.

Also Read

Former Japanese Emperor Akihito recuperates from heart failure
Former Japanese Emperor Akihito recuperates from heart failure

The former Emperor of Japan, Akihito, has been diagnosed with heart failure....

Six days later, her body was found on a nearby sports field, hidden among palm leaves.

Even though a coroner’s investigation was done in 2007 and local and Bavarian police worked hard to find out what happened, no one has been charged with the murder.

Advertisement

Detectives will now transport the suspect to New South Wales’s eastern region

Also Read

Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian assailants
Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian assailants

Israel demolishes the homes of two Palestinians suspected of killing an Israeli...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story