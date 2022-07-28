Australia’s first hijabi senator, Fatima Payman

Fatima Payman made history this week after becoming the first hijab-wearing Senator in Australia’s parliament.

The 27-year-old thanked her father for his sacrifices who arrived in Australia as an Afghan refugee and died in 2018.

She also addressed concerns about her hijab, stressing that wearing it was her choice.

When Payman, her mother, and her three younger siblings travelled to Australia in 2003, she was eight years old.

She went to university to become a doctor and attended the Australian Islamic College in Perth; but ended up getting active in politics.

Payman’s father, who sadly did not survive to see her become a senator; passed away from leukaemia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Concerns about her wearing a hijab were also addressed; and she emphasised that it was her decision.

Payman added, “The hijab is my decision. For people who prefer to advise me on what I should wear or rate; my ability based on my external experience, know that.” “I am a representation of contemporary Australia since I am youthful; progressive, and my family is international in origin.”

