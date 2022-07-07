BBC host Tim Willcox was surprised with his feet on the desk on live TV

BBC presenter Tim Willcox was caught while using his phone while sitting with his feet on the desk.

The camera cut away from Ros Atkins, who was giving an update on the prime minister’s residence.

Even though the gaffe lasted for a second or two, it was caught on camera.

People are frequently caught off guard while at work; but if it’s recorded on video in real time, it’s embarrassing.

Tim Willcox, a broadcaster for the BBC, was caught in such a situation when the camera switched to him; while he was using his phone while seated with his feet on the desk.

When the camera moved to Wilcox, BBC anchor Ros Atkins was outside Downing Street; providing an update on events inside the house of the British prime minister.

INCREDIBLE SCENES: Advertisement BBC News accidentally cut away to their news studio, showing a presenter with their feet on the desk. pic.twitter.com/FVvxaXTQUt — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 6, 2022

When the presenter realised he was being captured on video; he quickly put his feet up. The team had already returned to Atkins when the mistake occurred; but it was still recorded on video. And once it appeared on live TV; it also appeared on social media.

“BBC News unintentionally cut away to their news studio; displaying a presenter with their feet on the desk”; the description for the video that broadcaster Scott Bryan posted on Twitter said.

Even though some users laughed at the gaffe; others were quick to point out that a BBC broadcaster had been caught off guard before.

