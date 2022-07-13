US President Joe Biden is to arrive in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories on Wednesday.

He is to come with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during the four-day visit.

Palestinians say Biden’s policies represent the US’s longstanding allegiance to Israel at the expense of freedom and dignity.

Advertisement

Prior of US President Joe Biden’s arrival, towering lampposts in Jerusalem; are adorned with alternate US and Israel flags. In his first trip to the area since entering office in early 2021; Biden is to arrive in Israel and the Palestinian territories; that are still under occupation on Wednesday.

The four-day trip will see him travelling alongside US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken; and it will conclude with a stop in Saudi Arabia.

But the US flag is not a welcoming sign for Palestinians.

They claim that, like his predecessors, Biden’s policies as president reflect the US’s long-standing support; for Israel at the expense of Palestinian independence and dignity.

Also Read Three Israelis, 64 Palestinians wounded in West Bank clashes Three Israelis and dozens of Palestinians injured in overnight clashes. Militants opened...

According to analyst and former legal advisor to Palestinian negotiation teams Diana Buttu, “He’s [Biden] not coming here for Palestinians; he doesn’t care about Palestinians.”

Advertisement

She said, “He has done nothing to stop Israeli settlements; while home demolitions have increased since he took office, and he hasn’t stopped the deaths [of Palestinians]; that are occurring practically daily.

Before [former US President Donald] Trump and Biden; it was part of US policy to comply with Israel’s demands, according to Buttu.

Also Read Israeli forces, Palestinians clash at West Bank shrine Palestinian gunmen opened fire on Jewish worshippers at a volatile holy site...