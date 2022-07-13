Advertisement
Before his visit, Palestinians claimed that US president was supporting apartheid

Articles
  • US President Joe Biden is to arrive in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories on Wednesday.
  • He is to come with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during the four-day visit.
  • Palestinians say Biden’s policies represent the US’s longstanding allegiance to Israel at the expense of freedom and dignity.
Prior of US President Joe Biden’s arrival, towering lampposts in Jerusalem; are adorned with alternate US and Israel flags. In his first trip to the area since entering office in early 2021; Biden is  to arrive in Israel and the Palestinian territories; that are still under occupation on Wednesday.

The four-day trip will see him travelling alongside US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken; and it will conclude with a stop in Saudi Arabia.

But the US flag is not a welcoming sign for Palestinians.

They claim that, like his predecessors, Biden’s policies as president reflect the US’s long-standing support; for Israel at the expense of Palestinian independence and dignity.

According to analyst and former legal advisor to Palestinian negotiation teams Diana Buttu, “He’s [Biden] not coming here for Palestinians; he doesn’t care about Palestinians.”

She said, “He has done nothing to stop Israeli settlements; while home demolitions have increased since he took office, and he hasn’t stopped the deaths [of Palestinians]; that are occurring practically daily.

Before [former US President Donald] Trump and Biden; it was part of US policy to comply with Israel’s demands, according to Buttu.

