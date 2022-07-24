Biden could declare climate emergency – Kerry

Advertisement
Biden Touts Senate Spending Deal As Key to 'Facing Up' to Inflation, Climate Change

  • US climate envoy John Kerry says President Joe Biden is considering declaring a climate emergency.
  • The action would give him more authority to advance his renewable energy plan, which has been stymied by a lack of congressional backing.
  • Since the start of the industrial age, the world has already warmed by around 1.1C and will continue to rise unless governments drastically reduce emissions.
President Joe Biden is reportedly considering declaring a climate emergency, according to US climate envoy John Kerry.

The action would give him more authority to advance his renewable energy plan, which has been stymied by a lack of congressional backing.

Kerry told the BBC that Congress’s lack of “full-throated” support was “less than ideal”

But he asserted that President Biden was the person most dedicated to replacing carbon-based energy.

Additionally, Mr. Kerry claimed that previous Supreme Court decisions that limited the government’s environmental initiatives had not been helpful.

Declared emergency due to “explosive” California fire

World’s largest trees are threatened by the California wildfire
The likelihood of hot, dry weather, which is prone to start wildfires, is increasing due to climate change.

Since the start of the industrial age, the world has already warmed by around 1.1C, and temperatures will continue to rise unless governments drastically reduce emissions.

Over the past week, heat advisories have been in effect for tens of millions of Americans living in more than a dozen different states.

Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, announced earlier this month that he would not support for the proposal, which delivered a setback to Mr. Biden’s efforts to enact a climate change bill.

Mr. Biden pledged $2.3 billion (£1.9 billion) on Wednesday to support the construction of infrastructure that can resist severe weather and natural disasters.

Nevertheless, Obama refrained from formally announcing a climate emergency in spite of rising pressure from other Democrats and environmental organisations to do so.

The use of green energy, according to Mr. Kerry, improves security and health while reducing inflation and energy prices.

He declared that Mr. Biden was ready to combat climate change with “any instrument at his disposal,” including executive orders.

