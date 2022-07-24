Biden’s symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, when the White House said he was experiencing mild symptoms.

A highly contagious subvariant of the coronavirus drives a new wave of cases in the United States.

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms include now “less bothersome” sore throat, runny nose, loose cough; and body pains, according to a report from his doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

The physician stated that Biden’s lungs are still clean; and that his oxygen saturation “continues to be great on room air.”

The 79-year-old Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday, the day the White House; said that he was showing just minor symptoms. His diagnosis coincides with a new wave of cases in the United States; caused by a highly infectious coronavirus subvariant.

That BA5 variation is most certainly present in Biden, O’Connor added.

“The President is still handling his therapy well. As expected, PAXLOVID will continue; “He mentioned the antiviral medication the president was taking, made by Pfizer Inc. PFE.N.

According to O’Connor, Biden is not having any breathing difficulties. He will keep isolating since the BA5 version; is extremely contagious, according to O’Connor. “We will continue to keep a close eye on him throughout; this pretty typical outpatient treatment schedule.”

The White House has made an effort to emphasise Biden’s capacity to overcome his illness. The president appeared in a video posted on Thursday assuring Americans that everything was alright; and on Friday he took part in virtual meetings with White House officials.

There were no weekend presidential activities listed on his agenda. First Lady Jill Biden, the president’s wife; is present at their Wilmington, Delaware, residence. On Saturday morning, she had a COVID-19 test and came back negative; according to her publicist Michael LaRosa.

Where Biden caught the illness is unknown, according to the White House. He just returned from a trip to the Middle East; and before to that journey, he participated in public events where he interacted personally with a large number of people.

With challenges to his legislative agenda on Capitol Hill and soaring inflation putting his fellow Democrats; at risk of losing control of Congress in the next midterm elections; Biden’s diagnosis is just the latest difficulty he has had to face.

