Biden deplores Shinzo Abe killing as a ‘tragedy for Japan’

Abe was shot dead while delivering a campaign speech.

Joe Biden says he is “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by Abe’s assassination.

Barack Obama calls Abe “my friend and longtime partner”.

US President Joe Biden on Friday said he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead while delivering a campaign speech.

“This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him,” Biden said in a statement. “Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy.

“The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family.”

Former president Barack Obama called Abe “my friend and longtime partner” and said the slain politician was “devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan.”

Former president Donald Trump also weighed in, saying the detained assassin “will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly.”

Of Abe, Trump said: “he was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed.”