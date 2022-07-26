Biden plans to resume face-to-face work later this week

Biden’s symptoms for COVID-19 had “now almost completely resolved,” says White House physician.

He is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with the coronavirus.

Biden will continue to take low dose aspirin as “an alternative type of blood thinner”.

Biden has had two booster shots and a full vaccination series. He has also been taking Paxlovid; a Pfizer antiviral medication prescribed to COVID-19 patients. According to O’Connor’s memo, he will keep taking low-dose aspirin; as “an alternate sort of blood thinner.”

Xinhua, July 26: Washington Joe Biden, the vice president of the United States; told reporters virtually on Monday that he expects to resume; in-person work by the end of the week.

Following a virtual conference with government officials; Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, claimed he is “doing wonderful”; as he continues to recuperate from the illness at the White House.

I’ve slept through both of my entire nights’ sleep, he continued. By the end of this week, I want to be physically back at work.

Biden, 79, has not spoken to the media prior to the White House’s disclosure of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The most recent email from White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor stated that Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms; have “now nearly entirely disappeared.”

On Monday, O’Connor wrote, “When questioned, at this time he just mentions some lingering nasal congestion; and slight hoarseness.”

As of Monday, none of Biden’s 17 close contacts had tested positive for the coronavirus; according to Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator.

According to early sequencing data, the BA.5 Omicron variation; is most likely what caused Biden’s COVID-19 infection.

Despite recommendations from some American public health experts that Biden should take more time off; he has continued to work. Biden commented on the results of the most recent hearings held by the House select committee; looking into the riot that broke out on January 6, 2021; in remarks he made on Monday at a conference taking place in Florida.

Over the last six months, a long number of Biden administration officials and US senators; have developed COVID-19.

Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska both tweeted on Monday; that they had caught the disease.

According to the most recent COVID-19 data tracker weekly assessment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; COVID-19 cases, fatalities, and hospitalizations are increasing in the United States; and the BA.5 subvariant is presently the most prevalent variant in the nation.

According to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University; the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 90 million; with over 1 million linked fatalities.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ Anthony Fauci stated on Monday; that “high quality” and “properly fitting” masks were successful in avoiding the spread and acquisition of COVID-19.

According to Fauci, who serves as Vice President Biden’s main medical advisor; the country is presently in “BA.5 mode.”

“There’s always a chance that another version may evolve, and hopefully if that does; it will diverge from the BA.5 just slightly in the sense that it will be a sub-sub-lineage; of it rather than something altogether distinct,” he added.

