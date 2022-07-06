Boris Johnson denies claim that he puts his own interests over the nation’s

Boris Johnson says he “couldn’t disagree more” with a lawmaker who had called on him to resign.

David Davis: “To do the honorable thing, to put the interests of the nation before his own interest”.

Johnson: “I just couldn’t disagree with him more”.

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, declared that he “couldn’t disagree more”; with a politician from his own party who had urged him to step down; and put the interests of the country above his own. Conservative lawmaker David Davis, who had previously called for Johnson to step down; said in a statement to parliament that he was reiterating his request for Johnson to “do the honourable thing; to put the interests of the nation before his own interest, and before… it does become impossible; for government to do its job.”

Johnson asserted that he did not think his continued tenure as prime minister; went against the interests of the country.

I sincerely appreciate him for bringing up the same subject. I just cannot agree with him more,” Johnson declared.

