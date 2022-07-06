Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Boris Johnson denies claim that he puts his own interests over the nation’s

Boris Johnson denies claim that he puts his own interests over the nation’s

Articles
Advertisement
Boris Johnson denies claim that he puts his own interests over the nation’s

UK Boris Johnson denies claim

Advertisement
  • Boris Johnson says he “couldn’t disagree more” with a lawmaker who had called on him to resign.
  • David Davis: “To do the honorable thing, to put the interests of the nation before his own interest”.
  • Johnson: “I just couldn’t disagree with him more”.
Advertisement

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, declared that he “couldn’t disagree more”; with a politician from his own party who had urged him to step down; and put the interests of the country above his own. Conservative lawmaker David Davis, who had previously called for Johnson to step down; said in a statement to parliament that he was reiterating his request for Johnson to “do the honourable thing; to put the interests of the nation before his own interest, and before… it does become impossible; for government to do its job.”

Also Read

Boris Johnson wants to remain in power  by the middle of the 2030s
Boris Johnson wants to remain in power  by the middle of the 2030s

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Saturday that he intends to...

Johnson asserted that he did not think his continued tenure as prime minister; went against the interests of the country.

I sincerely appreciate him for bringing up the same subject. I just cannot agree with him more,” Johnson declared.

Also Read

Boris Johnson urges NATO to increase military spending
Boris Johnson urges NATO to increase military spending

Only 8 of NATO's 30 countries met or exceeded this target in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story