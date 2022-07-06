Boris Johnson denies claim that he puts his own interests over the nation’s

Boris Johnson wants to remain in power by the middle of the 2030s
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Saturday that he intends to...
Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, declared that he “couldn’t disagree more”; with a politician from his own party who had urged him to step down; and put the interests of the country above his own. Conservative lawmaker David Davis, who had previously called for Johnson to step down; said in a statement to parliament that he was reiterating his request for Johnson to “do the honourable thing; to put the interests of the nation before his own interest, and before… it does become impossible; for government to do its job.”
Johnson asserted that he did not think his continued tenure as prime minister; went against the interests of the country.
I sincerely appreciate him for bringing up the same subject. I just cannot agree with him more,” Johnson declared.
Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.