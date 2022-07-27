Boris Johnson must not disappear after stepping down as PM, says Volodymyr Zelensky (credits:google)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Boris Johnson should not “disappear” after stepping down as UK PM.

He said he wants him to remain “somewhere in politics in a position to be someone” Mr Johnson presented the Ukrainian president with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award.

Boris Johnson, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is a “big friend” of his country and should not “disappear” after stepping down.

In an interview with TalkTV, he expressed his desire for the UK prime minister to remain “somewhere in politics in a position to be someone.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Johnson presented Mr. Zelensky with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award.

The prime minister will step down on September 6.

This will come after the announcement of his successor the day before – either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak – after Conservative Party members voted for a new leader.

Mr Johnson has made several trips to Ukraine since Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on February 24.

‘Positive energy’



The Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award, which the prime minister presented to Mr Zelensky via video link during a Downing Street ceremony, honours “extraordinary leadership by individuals.”

Previous recipients include the Prince of Wales, Sir John Major and Baroness Thatcher of the United Kingdom, and Madeleine Albright and James Baker of the United States.

Mr Zelensky said on Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored with his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska: “I have no right to participate in UK politics. What I can say is that [Mr Johnson] is a great supporter of Ukraine.

“I want him to be somewhere in politics, to be someone. I don’t want him to go away, but the decision is ultimately up to the British people.

“But I am confident that whatever position he takes, he will always support Ukraine. This is from the bottom of my heart.”

When asked what he would say to Ms Truss or Mr Sunak as prime minister, he said he would be “happy to cooperate” with either, “like we used to have with Boris.”

“I know those two candidates are very respectful, and they have the people’s and society’s support in the UK,” Mr Zelensky said.

“We are aware of this assistance. We are aware of those leaders’ positive strength.”

Mr Johnson resigned as Prime Minister on July 7, 2019, less than three years after winning a landslide victory in the 2019 general election.

Months of criticism from Downing Street parties during Covid lockdowns and other controversies prompted widespread calls for his resignation, including from his own MPs.

