Edition: English
Edition: English

  Boris Johnson refuses to give more information on his encounter with an ex-KGB agent
Articles
Boris Johnson refuses to give more information on his encounter with Ex-KGB agent

  • Boris Johnson has sent a letter to MPs confirming he met Alexander Lebedev in April 2018.
  • The PM told MPs earlier this month he “certainly” met the Russian tycoon while foreign secretary.
  • He said he would have to get back to MPs about the exact date, which he said was in Italy.
Without any officials present, the prime minister acknowledged to MPs at the influential Liaison Committee; on July 6 that he had “definitely” met the Russian oligarch who was the owner of the Evening Standard; at the time while serving as foreign secretary.

He clarified that he would have to contact the committee again to inform them of the precise day; he was questioned, which he said was in Italy.

He described it as a “personal involvement” and promised to write a letter with further information.

Vicky Ford, a minister in the Foreign Office, also said in the Commons earlier in July that she “thinks” Mr. Johnson; briefed civil staff about the meeting, which led Labour to call the Prime Minister a “danger to the country.

The committee has now received a letter from Mr. Johnson admitting that he attended a “social gathering” in April 2018; at the Italian home of Evgeny Lebedev, Alexander’s son who is currently a member of the Lords; and that he claimed to have spent the night there.

As far as I’m aware, no official business was mentioned, he stated.

