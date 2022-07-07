Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Boris Johnson resigns from the position of UK prime minister

Boris Johnson resigns from the position of UK prime minister

Articles
Advertisement
Boris Johnson resigns from the position of UK prime minister

Boris Johnson must not disappear after stepping down as PM, says Volodymyr Zelensky (credits:google)

Advertisement
  • Boris Johnson steps down as prime minister of the United Kingdom.
  • More than 50 ministers quit.
  • parliamentarians demanded he step down.
Advertisement

Boris Johnson announced on Thursday that he will step down as prime minister of the United Kingdom. Lonely and helpless Johnson announced his resignation from Downing Street after more than 50 ministers resigned and parliamentarians demanded that he step down.

The scandal-plagued Johnson had been fighting for his job for days when the latest in a string of scandals caused all but a small group of his loyalists to turn against him.

Also Read

Boris Johnson: Shapeshifting politician now short of allies
Boris Johnson: Shapeshifting politician now short of allies

Boris Johnson's luck appears to be running out after a string of...

“His resignation was inevitable,” Justin Tomlinson, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said on Twitter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story