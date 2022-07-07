Boris Johnson resigns from the position of UK prime minister

Boris Johnson must not disappear after stepping down as PM, says Volodymyr Zelensky (credits:google)

Boris Johnson steps down as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

More than 50 ministers quit.

parliamentarians demanded he step down.

Boris Johnson announced on Thursday that he will step down as prime minister of the United Kingdom. Lonely and helpless Johnson announced his resignation from Downing Street after more than 50 ministers resigned and parliamentarians demanded that he step down.

The scandal-plagued Johnson had been fighting for his job for days when the latest in a string of scandals caused all but a small group of his loyalists to turn against him.

“His resignation was inevitable,” Justin Tomlinson, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said on Twitter.

