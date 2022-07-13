The victims identifications are 7-year-old Julian Vasquez and Lindelia Vasquez, 47.

Ten others are in physical pain due to the incident, including the boat’s captain.

The captain remains in critical condition. Authorities have yet to learn how the boat capsized.

Advertisement

Authorities revealed on Wednesday that the two persons who perished; after a Hudson River boat capsized close to Pier 84 in Midtown Manhattan were Colombian nationals.

According to reports, the deceased were Lindelia Vasquez, 47, and Julian Vasquez, 7. Authorities said that although it is not immediately evident; how the two are related, they do not appear to be mother and son.

In addition to the boat’s skipper; who is still in serious condition as of the time of reporting; ten other people were hurt in the event.

Also Read A man was hurt in Barnstable Harbor by a boat propeller A 31-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries from a running engine while boating...

NEW INFO: The #NYPD says the people on board the boat that capsized on the #HudsonRiver, were visiting from Colombia. Advertisement This morning authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the boat to capsize.@News12BK @News12BX Updates: https://t.co/F50qnaLY2v pic.twitter.com/kxQJFTfszM — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) July 13, 2022

According to reports, the remaining nine injured people merely had minor wounds.

Several organisations, including the New York City Fire Department and the New York City Police Department; responded to the event on Tuesday.

How the boat capsized is still unknown to the authorities. “During the day, there is a lot of business and leisure traffic here. Many individuals are also using kayaks, Jet Skis, and other watercraft; “Inspector Anthony Russo of the NYPD Harbor Unit remarked during a press conference. “It’s never safe to operate near the Hudson River.”

Advertisement

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, who was also present at the conference; sent his sympathies to the victims.

At the time, Adams stated, “Our hearts go out to a bunch of folks; who were just utilising the water in our community.” For them and the members of the families; who were there, this is a heartbreaking time.

Also Read Massachusetts boaters rescued from the “circle of death” after being flung into the water In Massachusetts waters, two guys were tossed from their capsized boat and...