Brazil court charges three with murder of British Journalist

Articles
  • Three men have been charged in Brazil with the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.
  • Two of the suspects assisted police in locating their bodies in a remote area near the Peruvian border.
  • They allegedly decided to murder the men after Pereira asked Phillips to photograph their boat.

Three men have been charged in Brazil with the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and a local indigenous expert, Bruno Pereira, last month.

The crime brought to light the lawlessness that exists in Brazil’s Amazon region.

Two of the suspects assisted police in locating Phillips and Pereira’s bodies in the Javari Valley, a remote area near the Peruvian border.

Prosecutors claim the suspects were fishing illegally there.

They allegedly decided to murder the men after Pereira asked Phillips to photograph their boat.

Pereira and Phillips were killed by gunfire, and their bodies were burned and buried.

Amarildo Oliveira, his brother Oseney Oliveira, and Jefferson Lima were apprehended about two weeks after the two men went missing.

Pereira had been introducing the journalist to potential interviewees for an Amazon book.

In indigenous reserves, they were looking into illegal fishing, logging, and drug trafficking.

Critics blame President Jair Bolsonaro’s government for increasing lawlessness in the Amazon, which has cut funding to indigenous and environmental organizations.

According to the prosecutors’ statement, Amarildo and Jefferson confessed to the crime.

