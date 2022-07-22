Brazil court charges three with murder of British Journalist

Three men have been charged in Brazil with the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Two of the suspects assisted police in locating their bodies in a remote area near the Peruvian border.

They allegedly decided to murder the men after Pereira asked Phillips to photograph their boat.

The crime brought to light the lawlessness that exists in Brazil’s Amazon region.

Two of the suspects assisted police in locating Phillips and Pereira’s bodies in the Javari Valley, a remote area near the Peruvian border.